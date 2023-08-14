You deserve to treat yourself to a great meal! Sometimes, it's nice to get out of the house and enjoy food you might not prepare at home often. Steakhouses of varying star standards are scattered across the state, offering guests diverse steak dishes paired with baked potato, fries, salad, vegetables, and more! Some even prefer to wash their steak and sides down with a glass of red wine or whiskey. These locations will also allow you to choose wether you want your steak served rare, medium rare, medium, medium well, or well done depending on which temperature you prefer it to be cooked at. While there are many restaurants to choose from when craving an extravagant steak dinner, there is one location in each state known for serving up the best steak around.

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the best steakhouse in Illinois is Beelow's located in Lake Zurich.

Here's what Mashed had to say about the best steakhouse in the entire state:

"While Chicago is most definitely a food town with its own traditions and a lot of outstanding steakhouses, you need to go about 45 miles away to the city of Lake Zurich to find the best steakhouse in Illinois. Beelow's Steakhouse has roots that date back to the 1920s and reviewers are almost universally in love. On their menu, Beelow's Steakhouse gives you hints about what you should pick by pointing out their favorites. These favorites include a 24-ounce bone-in ribe-eye, baby back pork ribs, and BBQ bacon burger."

For a continued list of the best places to order a delicious steak meal across the country visit mashed.com.