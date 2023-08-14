You deserve to treat yourself to a great meal! Sometimes, it's nice to get out of the house and enjoy food you might not prepare at home often. Steakhouses of varying star standards are scattered across the state, offering guests diverse steak dishes paired with baked potato, fries, salad, vegetables, and more! Some even prefer to wash their steak and sides down with a glass of red wine or whiskey. These locations will also allow you to choose wether you want your steak served rare, medium rare, medium, medium well, or well done depending on which temperature you prefer it to be cooked at. While there are many restaurants to choose from when craving an extravagant steak dinner, there is one location in each state known for serving up the best steak around.

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the best steakhouse in Nebraska is Round the Bend Steakhouse located in Ashland.

Here's what Mashed had to say about the best steakhouse in the entire state:

"In Ashland, Nebraska, you can find the state's ultimate steakhouse. It's called Round the Bend Steakhouse and while it's located in the middle of nowhere, their amazing steaks make it worth the drive. From the satisfying grill marks to the magnificent taste, all your senses will be overjoyed. Since 1993, Round the Bend Steakhouse has held something called the Testicle Festival that includes a Ball Eating Contest. It features live music and it actually looks like a fun time."

For a continued list of the best places to order a delicious steak meal across the country visit mashed.com.