You deserve to treat yourself to a great meal! Sometimes, it's nice to get out of the house and enjoy food you might not prepare at home often. Steakhouses of varying star standards are scattered across the state, offering guests diverse steak dishes paired with baked potato, fries, salad, vegetables, and more! Some even prefer to wash their steak and sides down with a glass of red wine or whiskey. These locations will also allow you to choose wether you want your steak served rare, medium rare, medium, medium well, or well done depending on which temperature you prefer it to be cooked at. While there are many restaurants to choose from when craving an extravagant steak dinner, there is one location in each state known for serving up the best steak around.

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the best steakhouse in Pennsylvania is 1700 Degrees Steakhouse located in Harrisburg.

Here's what Mashed had to say about the best steakhouse in the entire state:

"Located in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, 1700 Degrees Steakhouse is a name that is as hot as it sounds. After their grand reopening in 2014, their reviews have improved to the point that it's now without question the best steakhouse in Pennsylvania. From their Colossal Shrimp Cocktail to their New York Strip, and from their Truffle Lobster Mac 'n Cheese to their Atlantic Salmon, you're sure to find something on their menu that will draw you in."

