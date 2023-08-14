Timbaland & Missy Elliott Break Their Silence On Magoo's Death

Tim and Magoo formed their duo in 1989 and were recruited to the Swing Mob aka Da Bassment Cru by DeVante Swing. That's when Magoo met Missy Elliott, Ginuwine, Digital Black, Static Major and other artists who came up within the group before it disbanded in 1995. Two years later, Tim, Magoo, Missy and others formed The Superfriends and added other artists like Nicole Wray, Tweet and the late Aaliyah.



Timbaland's Instagram Stories have turned into a virtual shrine of memories from Magoo's career. He reposted several of Magoo's verses in songs like "Luv 2 Luv U (Remix)," "Cop That S**t," and plenty more. He also shared tributes from Missy Elliott, who also offered her own touching eulogy for her friend. In it, she revealed that Magoo was the one who came up with her nickname "misdemeanor."



"At 1st I was in shock & the more I sit the reality kicks in so many emotions," Missy began. "I remember when we 1st met as teenagers & you said hey my name Melvin & I laughed so hard & I said wait you really talk like that?🫢 and you said yuuuup & I kept laughing & I said what you do you said I rap & you kicked 8 bars & I said you remind me of Qtip & you said he one of my favorite emcees but your flow was VA I loved it! & from that day we became so cool you supported me from day 1 & you said I’m going to call you Misdemeanor because it’s a crime to have that many talents. So those who don’t know Magoo gave me the name Misdemeanor When we did this song Beep Me 911 & I asked Magoo to get on it & I played this verse over and over & posting this is just heartbreaking I am so lost for words… 😭🕊️💔"



Magoo's death was first announced by Digital Black of the group Playa and was confirmed by Ginuwine. As of this report, a cause of death has not been revealed. See more tributes for Magoo below.