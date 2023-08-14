Tory Lanez Reportedly Only Gets Two Hours Outside Of Jail Cell Per Day

Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. Not long after the judge handed down his decision, the artist took to Instagram to offer his thoughts. He explained that while he did take responsibility "for all verbal and intimate moments that I shared with the parties involved" he does not plan to apologize for the crimes he was convicted of.



“In no way shape or form was I apologizing for the charges I’m being wrongfully convicted of," he wrote. "I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do. I’ve faced adversity my whole life and every time it looked like I would lose, I came out on top. This is nothing but another moment where my back is against the wall and I refuse to stop fighting till I come out victorious."



The "Say It" singer is expected to be held in jail for the next month until he's moved to a state prison where he will spend the rest of his sentence. In the meantime, jail staff check-up on Lanez and the other inmates in the segregated unit every 30 minutes. While he's there, Lanez is also able to stack up whatever items he wants from the commissary. He's also allowed to bring the money on his books and whatever he buys with him to prison.



Read his full statement following his prison sentence below.

