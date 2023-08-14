WATCH: 13-Year-Old Details Surviving 100-Foot Fall At The Grand Canyon

A 13-year-old boy is recovering after suffering severe injuries in a 100-foot fall at the Grand Canyon. Wyatt Kaufman was with his mother at Bright Angel Point on the Grand Canyon's North Rim taking photographs.

Wyatt told Good Morning America that he was trying to be mindful of others on the trail who also wanted to capture photographs of the breathtaking view and tried to avoid blocking their pictures. As Wyatt went to move out of the way, he lost his balance and fell down 100 feet down the canyon.

"I kind of stood up. I lost my grip, and that's when I started to fall back. I cannot remember anything past that point," Wyatt said.

Due to high winds, rescuers could not use a helicopter to reach Wyatt. Instead, they had to rappel down to him and then hoist him up using a basket. He was then airlifted to the hospital with numerous injuries, including nine broken vertebrae, a ruptured spleen, a collapsed lung, a concussion, a fractured hand, and a dislocated finger.

The rescue operation took roughly two hours.

"After the fall, I don't remember anything after that. I just remember somewhat waking up and being in the back of an ambulance and a helicopter and getting on a plane and getting here," Wyatt told KPNX.

Despite the severity of the injuries, Wyatt is expected to make a full recovery.

"A couple of scars and stuff, but otherwise, it's broken bones that'll heal and few scratches on my face that'll heal, nothing permanent. I'm not paralyzed. I can walk," he said.