Well-Known Destination Named Florida's Richest Town

Many wealthy cities and towns dot America. Typically known for their pristine amenities, fabulous attractions, shopping boutiques, and a plethora of things to do, it's no wonder why some people choose to live in these places if they can afford it. They can even become their own tourist destination, as well.

Sometimes, those affluent areas are not too far from our own neighborhoods or hangouts. For those curious about these affluent locations, 24/7 Wall St. did a deep dive to determine the wealthiest town in each state.

The website states, "To determine the richest town in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the median household income for towns and places in every state using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey. Towns are defined as having populations between 1,000 and 25,000."

According to researchers, Palm Beach is Florida's richest town! Researchers also provided more data to back up its place on the list:

Median household income: $169,003 (Florida: $57,703)

Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 68.4% (Florida: 30.5%)

Households with incomes above $200,000: 48.0% (Florida: 6.4%)

Median home value: $1,211,900 (Florida: $232,000)

Population: 8,776

Check out the full report on 24/7 Wall St.'s website.