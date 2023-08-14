Zooey Deschanel & Property Brother Jonathan Scott Are Engaged

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are engaged! The couple confirmed the exciting news to People on Monday, August 14th, just one day after Scott popped the question on Sunday during a family trip to Scotland. According to the outlet, Deschanel's two children Elsie (8) and Charlie (6) played a role in the proposal.

Deschanel took to Instagram to show off her engagement ring in a sweet selfie with Scott. "Forever starts now," she captioned the joint post with Scott which was flooded with congratulatory comments from fans and celebrity friends alike. The New Girl star and the Property Brothers host's engagement comes after four years of dating.