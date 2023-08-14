Zooey Deschanel & Property Brother Jonathan Scott Are Engaged
By Rebekah Gonzalez
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are engaged! The couple confirmed the exciting news to People on Monday, August 14th, just one day after Scott popped the question on Sunday during a family trip to Scotland. According to the outlet, Deschanel's two children Elsie (8) and Charlie (6) played a role in the proposal.
Deschanel took to Instagram to show off her engagement ring in a sweet selfie with Scott. "Forever starts now," she captioned the joint post with Scott which was flooded with congratulatory comments from fans and celebrity friends alike. The New Girl star and the Property Brothers host's engagement comes after four years of dating.
Jonathan and Zooey first met in August 2019 while filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke, a spinoff from the popular Late Late Show with James Corden segment. The episode featured Jonathan's twin brother and HGTV costar, Drew, and Zooey's sister, actress Emily Deschanel.
"They were all talented and spontaneous and they had a really fun time shooting the show. They became friends after and then started talking as friends and realized there was more to it," a source told People about the couple's relationship at the time. They were first spotted holding hands during a dinner date in September 2019 and shortly after confirmed their relationship by attending a taping of Dancing with the Stars. By October, they went Instagram official, with Deschanel posting a photo from Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights.
Congratulations to Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott!