California Town Named Among The 'Most Beautiful' Coastal Towns In The World

Can you recall the most beautiful coastal town that you've ever visited? The Golden State is full of them!

There is one town in California situated within the hills along the coast, framing the lines where the sun meets the earth and the earth meets the sea. A breathtaking change of pace that is simply impossible to forget if you've ever visited, leaving you with memories, views, sunshine, and smiles to last a lifetime.

According to a list compiled by Travel & Leisure, the most beautiful coastal town in all of California is Sausalito. Sausalito also ranks as the 16th most beautiful coastal town on the planet!

Here's what Travel & Leisure had to say about the most beautiful coastal town in all of California:

"With its stately hillside homes overlooking the water, Sausalito could be mistaken for an Italian fishing village. But this Bay Area town is just a quick ferry ride from San Francisco, on the other side of the Golden Gate Bridge. Sausalito is known for its floating houseboats — more than 400 docked in five marinas — and an artsy vibe, with galleries, boutiques, and fine restaurants."

