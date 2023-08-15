Cause Of Death For Katharine McPhee's Nanny Revealed

Shocking new details have been revealed following the tragic death of Katharine McPhee's nanny, including her cause of death.

Yadira Calito, the nanny for McPhee and her husband David Foster's son, died in an accident at a car dealership in San Fernando Valley on Wednesday (August 9) morning. According to a new report from TMZ, Calito was run over by an SUV when an elderly woman taking her car to get serviced in the service bay hit the gas instead of the brakes, running her Toyota RAV4 into the customer reception area and hitting the nanny.

Calito was was reportedly pinned under the vehicle and dragged about 20 feet before she was freed. She was rushed to a hospital in critical condition but was later pronounced dead. In addition to Calito, two men working at the dealership were injured in the crash but they are expected to recover. According to TMZ, the driver has not been arrested.

McPhee abruptly cut short her tour last week, pulling out of some Asia dates due to a "horrible tragedy" in her family, though she didn't share any additional details. It was later revealed that she experienced a "family emergency" that required her to fly back home, with sources claiming that her nanny unexpectedly died.