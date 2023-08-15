Coastal Florida City Named One Of America's Best Small Towns To Visit

Small towns are quickly becoming hot spots for travel. Over the last several years, more tourists and travelers have been taking notice of these locations thanks to their innate charm, unique offerings, attractions, restaurants, and other amenities. Plus, fewer crowds and more affordable prices are always a plus!

If you're needing a vacation soon, Country Living unveiled a list of America's 50 best small towns to visit. The website states, "With populations averaging 5,000 people or less, these communities offer unforgettable experiences to suit every taste, from adventurous outdoor excursions like whitewater rafting to premier antique shopping."

An under-the-radar Florida town appeared on the list, and it's Crystal River! Here's why it was chosen:

"As the only place in the world where people can legally experience swimming with manatees, Crystal River is a gem of Florida's Nature Coast. In addition to providing access to this beloved endangered species, the city offers a variety of attractions like the Florida Tree Top Adventure and a local escape room."