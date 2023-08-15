Denver Police Officer Fatally Shot Man Holding Marker She Thought Was A Gun

The Denver Police Department released body camera footage showing an officer fatally shooting a man on August 5. The man, 36-year-old Brandon Cole, was holding a black marker, which the officer mistook for a knife.

Officials said that the officer, who was not identified, was dispatched to the scene after a neighbor called 911 to report a possible incident of domestic violence between Cole, his wife, and his teenage son. The caller said that Cole's wife was pushed out of her wheelchair and that Cole was "going after" his son.

When officers arrived, a woman was on the ground next to a wheelchair and begged them not to hurt her husband.

"Don't, don't pull your gun out on my husband, please," she can be heard saying.

While officers tended to the woman, who requested medical assistance, Cole retrieved a black marker from his vehicle and started screaming at the cops as he stood in the middle of the road.

As he approached the officers, somebody said that he was armed with a knife. An officer fired a Taser at Cole, but he continued to rush toward the officers. That's when one of the officers opened fire and fatally shot Cole.

The woman and child were directly behind Cole but were not injured in the shooting.

Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said that the officer believed she was going to be stabbed when she shot Cole.

"You can see in the video that when she finally deploys her duty weapon, the person is so close to her that the view of the young child and other person are not even clear to her," Thomas said. "Certainly, that was a consideration, but there was not much time to act before she was overrun by that individual."

Thomas said that the case remains under investigation.