“I couldn’t be prouder of the artists that have come together for this project,” executive producer Emory Jones said. “Our lineup is made up of leaders shaping the future’s sound. They’re the most innovative and unique of the game so far – all while remaining humble and hardworking at the same time. This tape is to honor the best-in-class of the genre and I can wholeheartedly say we’ve achieved just that.”



The project the culmination of Roc Nation and PUMA's efforts to highlight the intersection of rap music and streetwear. In the months leading up to Hip-Hop's 50th anniversary, the label teased songs off the mixtape and other exclusive content into a scannable, NFC-powered “LGT Tag” of the PUMA Mixtape RS-XL shoe. Earlier this summer, Roc Nation and PUMA also released its "Mixtape Roundtable" with Wayne “Wayno” Clark, DJ Clue, Nyla Symone, Jim Jones, DJ OG Ron C, DJ Holiday, and Lenny “Lenny S.” Santiago.



Listen to the mixtape in full below.