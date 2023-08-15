DJ Clue, Rapsody & More Honor Hip Hop 50 On Roc Nation's 'Humble Soles'
By Tony M. Centeno
August 15, 2023
Rapsody, Vic Mensa, HDBeenDope and plenty other artists throw down smooth bars on Roc Nation's latest dedication to Hip-Hop culture.
Right before Hip-Hop's 50th anniversary, August 10, JAY-Z's record label delivered its brand new mixtape Humble Soles. Power 105.1's DJ Clue hosts the 14-track mixtape while artists like Tay Keith, KayCyy, Tish Hyman, Guapdad 4000, Huey V, Zacari, Roc Nation's newest signee KenTheMan and more all join forces for rare collaborations like “Love is a Mixtape” by Kalan.FrFr and Reuben Vincent plus “The Takeover” by RJAE, Tyre Hakim and Johnny Cocoa.
“I couldn’t be prouder of the artists that have come together for this project,” executive producer Emory Jones said. “Our lineup is made up of leaders shaping the future’s sound. They’re the most innovative and unique of the game so far – all while remaining humble and hardworking at the same time. This tape is to honor the best-in-class of the genre and I can wholeheartedly say we’ve achieved just that.”
The project the culmination of Roc Nation and PUMA's efforts to highlight the intersection of rap music and streetwear. In the months leading up to Hip-Hop's 50th anniversary, the label teased songs off the mixtape and other exclusive content into a scannable, NFC-powered “LGT Tag” of the PUMA Mixtape RS-XL shoe. Earlier this summer, Roc Nation and PUMA also released its "Mixtape Roundtable" with Wayne “Wayno” Clark, DJ Clue, Nyla Symone, Jim Jones, DJ OG Ron C, DJ Holiday, and Lenny “Lenny S.” Santiago.
Listen to the mixtape in full below.