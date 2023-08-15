Former NFL Running Back Alex Collins' Cause Of Death Revealed

Former NFL running back and Arkansas Razorbacks standout Alex Collins died in a fatal motorcycle crash on Monday (August 14), according to a Broward Sheriff's Office police report shared by FOX Sports' Andy Slater.

Collins, 28, was reported to be traveling eastbound on a 2004 Suzuki motorcycle when he crashed into a woman driving a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban SUV westbound and attempting to make a left turn at the time.

“According to investigators, at some point, the Chevrolet driver proceeded to turn left to travel south onto Northwest 33rd Avenue,” the report states. “As the car crossed the eastbound lanes, the motorcycle struck the rear passenger side of the SUV.

“The impact caused the motorcyclist to enter the rear passenger side window of the Chevrolet and come to a final rest inside the car. The collision also caused the Chevrolet to rotate clockwise before finally resting.”