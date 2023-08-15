Here's How You Can Watch Travis Scott's New Film 'CIRCUS MAXIMUS' At Home
By Tony M. Centeno
August 15, 2023
Travis Scott's new movie is finally available to stream at home.
On Tuesday, August 15, the Houston native uploaded his first film Cirucs Maximus to his YouTube page for all of his fans to enjoy. The 75-minute film begins with Scott fighting off an massive squid-type alien in an icy cave in the mountains. After he escapes, he runs to a house in the country where he meets with Rick Rubin to talk about all of his issues. And that's just the first five minutes. As the movie continues, fans also get to see how the music videos for four songs off his UTOPIA album are connected.
Within the film, we can see the music videos for “HYAENA,” “SIRENS,” “MODERN JAM” and the Beyoncé-assisted “DELRESTO (ECHOES)." After he uploaded the film, Scott also added all four videos to his YouTube channel. Circus Maximus was directed by Scott along with his favorite directors Kahlil Joseph, Valdimar Jóhannsson, Harmony Korine, Gaspar Noé and Nicolas Winding. It features appearances from James Blake, Yung Lean, Tezzo Touchdown, Sheck Wes, Rick Rubin and more.
Travis Scott dropped the film on the same night as his UTOPIA album. In the days before they dropped, Scott released clips from the film on his Instagram page. The film drew out thousands fans on opening night, which sold out theaters across the country. Circus Maximus' debut on YouTube comes ahead of Travis Scott's upcoming tour, which is set to begin this fall.
Watch Circus Maximus in full below.