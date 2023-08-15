Here's How You Can Watch Travis Scott's New Film 'CIRCUS MAXIMUS' At Home

Travis Scott's new movie is finally available to stream at home.



On Tuesday, August 15, the Houston native uploaded his first film Cirucs Maximus to his YouTube page for all of his fans to enjoy. The 75-minute film begins with Scott fighting off an massive squid-type alien in an icy cave in the mountains. After he escapes, he runs to a house in the country where he meets with Rick Rubin to talk about all of his issues. And that's just the first five minutes. As the movie continues, fans also get to see how the music videos for four songs off his UTOPIA album are connected.