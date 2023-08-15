Junior M.A.F.I.A. Rapper Chico Del Vec Has Reportedly Passed Away

Chico Del Vec was a founding member of Junior M.A.F.I.A. along with The Notorious B.I.G., Lil' Kim, Lil' Cease, Bugsy, Capone, Nino Brown, Larceny, Trife and Kleptomaniac. The New York-based group met when they were kids before Biggie began rapping. They released their debut album Conspiracy in 1995 with hits like "Player's Anthem" and "Get Money."



Following the news of Chico's death, several members from the group paid homage to the rapper like Faith Evans, who posted sad and prayer hand emojis in a post announcing his death. Cease posted a cryptic message with emojis and a #JM hashtag. Nino Brown appeared to be devastated by Chico's passing.



“Nah Chico wtf,” he wrote in his Instagram Story. “This one HURT man nah Chic wtf just saw u. Sorry can’t talk without crying so don’t think I’m ignoring y’all y’all don’t [know].”



As of this report, there is no confirmation on his cause of death. Rest in peace, Chico De Vec! See more tributes to the fallen rapper below.