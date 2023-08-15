Junior M.A.F.I.A. Rapper Chico Del Vec Has Reportedly Passed Away

By Tony M. Centeno

August 15, 2023

Chico Del Vec
Photo: Getty Images

Former Junior M.A.F.I.A. rapper Chico Del Vec has reportedly passed away.

On Monday, August 14, producer Special Ed, who worked on the rap group's debut album Conspiracy in 1995, was the first person from Chico's inner circle to announce his passing. Ed didn't know much about the specific details of his friend's death, but he told AllHipHop that the New York native was found unresponsive in his room.

“Just got a call. Rest in Peace Chico Del Vec. Junior Mafia," he tweeted. “I don’t have much details other than they found him in his room.”

Chico Del Vec was a founding member of Junior M.A.F.I.A. along with The Notorious B.I.G., Lil' Kim, Lil' Cease, Bugsy, Capone, Nino Brown, Larceny, Trife and Kleptomaniac. The New York-based group met when they were kids before Biggie began rapping. They released their debut album Conspiracy in 1995 with hits like "Player's Anthem" and "Get Money."

Following the news of Chico's death, several members from the group paid homage to the rapper like Faith Evans, who posted sad and prayer hand emojis in a post announcing his death. Cease posted a cryptic message with emojis and a #JM hashtag. Nino Brown appeared to be devastated by Chico's passing.

“Nah Chico wtf,” he wrote in his Instagram Story. “This one HURT man nah Chic wtf just saw u. Sorry can’t talk without crying so don’t think I’m ignoring y’all y’all don’t [know].”

As of this report, there is no confirmation on his cause of death. Rest in peace, Chico De Vec! See more tributes to the fallen rapper below.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.