Kanye West & R. Kelly's Former Publicist Indicted With Donald Trump

According to the nearly 100-page indictment, Kutti is being charged for her alleged role in attempting to pressure Fulton County election worker Ruby Freeman into falsely admitting that election fraud occurred in Georgia during a meeting in January 2021. Freeman claimed Kutti showed up at her home unannounced just two days before the January 6 Capitol riots. The Chicago-based publicist told Freeman that she was a "crisis manager" and referred to Freeman as "a loose end for a party that needs to tidy up."



"I cannot say what specifically will take place,' Kutti said in footage of their conversation. "I just know that it will disrupt your freedom."



After Freeman called the police, Kutti also threatened that Freeman would be arrested if she didn't cooperate. Kutti, along with Trump and others listed in the indictment, has two weeks to surrender to authorities. D.A. Willis plans to try all 19 defendants at the same time.



Not long after she was indicted, Kutti reacted to the news on social media. See her response below.

