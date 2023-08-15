Kanye West & R. Kelly's Former Publicist Indicted With Donald Trump

By Tony M. Centeno

August 15, 2023

Kanye West, Trevian Kutti & R. Kelly
Photo: Getty Images

A former publicist to several Chicago artists is one of 19 people who've been indicted along with former President Donald Trump over allegations that they conspired to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

On Monday night, August 14, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced the indictment of Trump and 18 others over charges of racketeering, violating the oath of a public officer, forgery, false statements and other crimes. Among the slew of people who were indicted is Trevian Kutti, who previously served as a publicist for the artist formerly known as Kanye West and disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly.

According to the nearly 100-page indictment, Kutti is being charged for her alleged role in attempting to pressure Fulton County election worker Ruby Freeman into falsely admitting that election fraud occurred in Georgia during a meeting in January 2021. Freeman claimed Kutti showed up at her home unannounced just two days before the January 6 Capitol riots. The Chicago-based publicist told Freeman that she was a "crisis manager" and referred to Freeman as "a loose end for a party that needs to tidy up."

"I cannot say what specifically will take place,' Kutti said in footage of their conversation. "I just know that it will disrupt your freedom."

After Freeman called the police, Kutti also threatened that Freeman would be arrested if she didn't cooperate. Kutti, along with Trump and others listed in the indictment, has two weeks to surrender to authorities. D.A. Willis plans to try all 19 defendants at the same time.

Not long after she was indicted, Kutti reacted to the news on social media. See her response below.

