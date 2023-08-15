Kate Middleton Reportedly Making Secret Late-Night Calls To Prince Harry

Kate Middleton has reportedly been calling her brother-in-law Prince Harry in private. According to a new report shared by the New York Post, the Princess of Wales has been phoning the ex-royal as a "kind gesture" and in an attempt to mend his rocky relationship with his brother Prince William and his father King Charles III.

“Kate has been in touch with Harry to tell him to keep his chin up and not worry too much about these temporary setbacks," an anonymous source told Closer Weekly this month. "She feels very sorry for him right now. Seeing him go through all these setbacks is very difficult to witness and it tugs at her heartstrings — especially as his court trial is taking place so close to their home.”

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle recently faced a setback after they parted ways with Spotify, three years after signing a $20 million deal. During their deal, Markle hosted a podcast called Archetypes. Her guests included Serena Williams, Jameela Jamil, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Ilana Glazer, a controversial episode with Mariah Carey, and more. According to the Wall Street Journal report, "Meghan would often ask for changes late in the editing process, at times recruiting senior Spotify executives, including then-chief content officer Dawn Ostroff, to call producers and push them to make changes."

Meanwhile, Prince Harry's bombshell memoir Spare increased the tension between him and members of the royal family. While the Duke of Sussex was present at his father's coronation in May, he was "relegated to the cheap seats" and didn't interact with Prince William.