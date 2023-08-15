A Kentucky man wanted for murder was arrested by authorities after being located at the Topgolf location in Fishers.

David Profitt, 25, who had been sought in connection with a murder case, was apprehended. The arrest unfolded at the lively Topgolf establishment situated in Fishers, drawing upon a joint effort between the Fishers Police Department and the FBI.

The urgency of the situation arose on Saturday, August 12, when the body of 22-year-old Alexandra Hammons was discovered in an apartment in Bowling Green. The police were called to perform a welfare check on the victim.

Suspicions pointed towards Profitt's involvement in the ruled homicide of Hammons soon after the discovery. A warrant had been put out for Profitt following the murder investigation, who was believed to be on the run to Indianapolis.

The Fishers SWAT team also arrived at the scene at Topgolf on 116th Street to assist. Profitt was taken into custody without incident.

Profitt is currently at the Hamilton County Jail in Noblesville. Notably, he is being held without the possibility of posting bond, underscoring the seriousness of the charges against him.

As the legal proceedings unfold, the local community is left grappling with the tragic loss of a young life and the pursuit of justice for the victim, Hammons.