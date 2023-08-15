In the captivating landscapes of New Mexico, where the sunsets dye the sky with vibrant hues and the air is filled with a sense of harmony, exists an overlooked treasure trove for book lovers.

Nestled amidst the adobe buildings and historical monuments, the Land of Enchantment is home to a collection of extraordinary bookstores that transport readers into a world of literary wonders. From the bustling streets of Albuquerque to the quaint town of Bernalillo, KRQE News 13 identified the state’s highest rated book havens on Google reviews which hold the power to ignite imaginations, inspire souls and create lifelong connections between readers and the written word. Each shop has more than 4.5 stars and at least 100 reviews on Google.

Farmington’s own Amy’s Bookcase ranked number one for the best bookstore in all of New Mexico. It boasts 4.9 stars with 115 reviews.

Tied for second place, all sharing 4.8 stars, are Ark Books in Santa Fe (412 reviews), Don’s Paperback Books in Albuquerque (237 reviews), Under Charlie’s Covers in Bernalillo (220 reviews) and Garcia Street Books in Santa Fe (100 reviews).

A four-way tie for third place with 4.7 stars include COAS Books in Las Cruces (1,243 reviews), Page 1 Books in Albuquerque (770 reviews), Big Star Books & Music in Santa Fe (122 reviews) and Book Mountain Used Paperback in Santa Fe (109 reviews).

Sharing 4.6 stars are Bookworks in Albuquerque (299 reviews), Downtown Books in Albuquerque (194 reviews) and op. cit. books in Santa Fe (168 reviews).

Travel Bug Specialty Book Store currently has 4.5 stars with 162 reviews.

KRQE News 13 also took to social media to discover viewer recommendations. Locals selected Quirky Books LLC in Albuquerque (4.8 stars; 32 reviews), High-Lonesome Books in Silver City (4.8 stars; 6 reviews) and Bowlin’s Mesilla Book Center in Las Cruces (4.4 stars with 29 reviews) as standout establishments.