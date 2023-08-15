Retirees Could See A $17,400 Cut In Social Security If Fund Isn't Shored Up

By Bill Galluccio

August 15, 2023

Social Security card, treasury check and 100 dollar bills. Concept of social security benefits payment, retirement and federal government benefits
Photo: JJ Gouin / iStock / Getty Images

A new study is warning that retirees could see drastic cuts to their Social Security benefits in the next decade if Congress doesn't act to save the program.

According to the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, the Old Age and Survivors Insurance (OASI) trust fund is forecast to be insolvent by 2033. Once that trust fund has run out of money, Social Security will only be able to pay out benefits with the money it collects from taxes.

"Upon insolvency, the law mandates that the OASI trust fund can only spend in amounts equal to incoming trust fund revenue, which means that all 70 million retirees, dependents, and survivors – regardless of age, income, or need – will see their benefits cut by 23 percent," the group wrote.

As a result, a dual-income couple would see their benefits slashed by $1,450 per month or $17,400 annually. Single retirees would see their yearly benefits decrease by $13,100.

Low-income retirees will see a smaller cut in their benefits, while those with a high income will see a larger decrease in their monthly checks.

"Although the cut for a low-income couple would be smaller, it would represent a larger share of their income – and so senior poverty would rise significantly upon insolvency," the CRFB warned.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.