Rick Ross Secures Mansion On Star Island For $35 Million

By Tony M. Centeno

August 15, 2023

Rick Ross
Photo: Getty Images

Rick Ross has officially closed on his brand new home in Miami.

According to a report The Real Deal published on Monday, August 14, Rozay finalized the paperwork for a new home on Star Island in Miami Beach. The Maybach Music Group founder reportedly dropped $35 million on the 12,400-sqaure-foot mansion with 6 bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms that sits on a 1-acre property. His new home has a heated pool, plaza deck terraces, and a 40-foot dock. It also has an entertainment room and a summer kitchen, but the rapper and entrepreneur plans to remodel and personalize the home.

"God is great 🙏🏼" Ross wrote on his Instagram Story.

His neighbors include celebrities like Diddy, Jennifer Lopez and more. Diddy reportedly gave the Port of Miami rapper with a golf cart as a welcome gift to the neighborhood. Ross has been interested in the waterfront property at 37 Star Island Drive since last month. The home was listed at $37.5 million but Ross was able to save about $2 million. He already has another home in South Florida as well as one in Texas and two in Georgia including his Promise Land ranch.

While renovations are in the works, there are no other confirmed plans for his home at Star Island. His home is located in a location that's protected by a guard-gate so it's not likely that he's planning to throw any grand-scale events like his car and bike show or even his annual pool party at his mansion in Georgia.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.