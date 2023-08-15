Rick Ross Secures Mansion On Star Island For $35 Million

His neighbors include celebrities like Diddy, Jennifer Lopez and more. Diddy reportedly gave the Port of Miami rapper with a golf cart as a welcome gift to the neighborhood. Ross has been interested in the waterfront property at 37 Star Island Drive since last month. The home was listed at $37.5 million but Ross was able to save about $2 million. He already has another home in South Florida as well as one in Texas and two in Georgia including his Promise Land ranch.



While renovations are in the works, there are no other confirmed plans for his home at Star Island. His home is located in a location that's protected by a guard-gate so it's not likely that he's planning to throw any grand-scale events like his car and bike show or even his annual pool party at his mansion in Georgia.