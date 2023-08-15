The One Restaurant You Need To Visit In California

One day you're sitting at home eating bland, tasteless food, just waiting to experience cuisine exceptional enough to get you out of a never-ending food funk, and the next, you're dining at California's "must-visit" restaurant, stomach full, and sporting a smile from ear to ear because your order was just THAT good. If the above describes your current situation and you'd rather be partaking in a one-of-a-kind meal than going about the same, old, boring food routine, then we have some important information for you!

According to a list compiled by The Daily Meal, the one restaurant that you need to visit in California is Chez Panisse located in Berkeley.

Here's what The Daily Meal had to say about the must-visit spot, and what makes it so special:

"Opening its doors in 1971, Chez Panisse is considered by many to be the birthplace of California cuisine. With world-renowned chef Alice Waters at the helm, Chez Panisse is a pioneer in the kind of cuisine that prizes organic and locally grown ingredients, and it remains the perfect spot to sample the Cal-Mediterranean cuisine for which the state is known. You can dine more casually in the café upstairs or go for a fine-dining experience in the restaurant on the ground floor. The ever-changing seasonal menu of three to four courses features dishes such as smoked black cod with baby red romaine lettuces and flowering coriander, and Wolfe Ranch quail grilled with lemon and thyme and served with fall squash purée, glazed Tokyo turnips and watercress."

