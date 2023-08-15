The One Restaurant You Need To Visit In Illinois

One day you're sitting at home eating bland, tasteless food, just waiting to experience cuisine exceptional enough to get you out of a never-ending food funk, and the next, you're dining at Illinois' "must-visit" restaurant, stomach full, and sporting a smile from ear to ear because your order was just THAT good. If the above describes your current situation and you'd rather be partaking in a one-of-a-kind meal than going about the same, old, boring food routine, then we have some important information for you!

According to a list compiled by The Daily Meal, the one restaurant that you need to visit in Illinois is Lou Malnati's Pizzeri located in Chicago.

Here's what The Daily Meal had to say about the must-visit spot, and what makes it so special:

"A Chicago institution, Lou Malnati's Pizzeria is a tourist trap that even the locals love, open since 1971. It's home to some of America's best deep-dish pizza, which makes sense considering the founder's father, Rudy Malnati, allegedly helped develop the recipe for Chicago-style 'za. Order the most popular item, the Malnati Chicago Classic, which features lean sausage, vine-ripened tomato sauce and extra mozzarella."

For a continued list of must-try restaurants across the country visit thedailymeal.com.