The One Restaurant You Need To Visit In Minnesota

One day you're sitting at home eating bland, tasteless food, just waiting to experience cuisine exceptional enough to get you out of a never-ending food funk, and the next, you're dining at Minnesota's "must-visit" restaurant, stomach full, and sporting a smile from ear to ear because your order was just THAT good. If the above describes your current situation and you'd rather be partaking in a one-of-a-kind meal than going about the same, old, boring food routine, then we have some important information for you!

According to a list compiled by The Daily Meal, the one restaurant that you absolutely need to visit in Minnesota is Matt's Bar & Grill located in Minneapolis.

Here's what The Daily Meal had to say about the must-visit spot, and what makes it so special:

"Matt's Bar & Grill is one of two Minneapolis bars that claims to be the birthplace of the Juicy Lucy, a cheeseburger with cheese oozing out of the center instead of melted on top of the patty. Whether it's the original or not, Matt's Jucy Lucy (Matt's foregos the "i") is definitely one of America's best burgers."

