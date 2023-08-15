The One Restaurant You Need To Visit In Nebraska
By Logan DeLoye
August 15, 2023
One day you're sitting at home eating bland, tasteless food, just waiting to experience cuisine exceptional enough to get you out of a never-ending food funk, and the next, you're dining at Nebraska's "must-visit" restaurant, stomach full, and sporting a smile from ear to ear because your order was just THAT good. If the above describes your current situation and you'd rather be partaking in a one-of-a-kind meal than going about the same, old, boring food routine, then we have some important information for you!
According to a list compiled by The Daily Meal, the one restaurant that you need to visit in Nebraska is The Drover Restaurant & Lounge located in Omaha. This restaurant is known for its "unusual" steak marinades.
Here's what The Daily Meal had to say about the must-visit spot, and what makes it so special:
"The Drover Restaurant & Lounge is known for the unusual marinade used on its steaks: whiskey. For more than 40 years, Drover's secret whiskey marinade recipe has earned it acclaim in the Omaha restaurant scene, with each steak soaked for 15 minutes and served alongside a baked potato or french fries."
