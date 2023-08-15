Popular tourist destination Las Vegas attracts tens of thousands of visitors from all over the world daily. The urban center is undoubtedly one of the most internationally recognized entertainment hubs, and a proper experience when in town should always involve a stay at one of the iconic, upscale casino hotels on the Strip.

However, a new discovery by the Southern Nevada Health District has revealed that Sin City's most notable hotels have been committing sins of their own.

As reported by KTLA 5, Circus Circus had an incident in the beginning of 2022 in which a visitor was bitten by bed bugs, and an executive was subsequently made aware of the occurrence. The room was indeed confirmed to be infested with bed bugs following formal inspection protocols, resulting in the affected room and those near it to be isolated for two weeks.

This incident would not be a standalone one as in June 2022, only a few months after the first case, another bed bug issue was documented at Circus Circus. A similar cleaning process to the first one was followed.

Hotels are not obligated to pay a fine if a bed bug situation is addressed once it has been brought to light.

Southern Nevada Health District's complaint also specifically identified bed bug problems taking place at Caesars Palace, MGM Grand, Planet Hollywood, Palazzo, Sahara and Tropicana. All are recent events, transpiring within the last year and a half.