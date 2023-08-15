Toxic Algae Shuts Down Swimming At Popular Seattle Lake

As many Seattle residents look for ways to cool off during a heat wave, they'll have one less option when it comes to lakes. On Friday (August 11), city officials shut down the swimming beach at Green Lake after King County Public Health found toxic algae in the water.

Officials are asking people and pets to stay out of the lake until further notice. Visitors are advised not to swim, water ski, or drink lake water. City leaders also warn people to avoid areas of scum while boating and to clean fish "well and discard guts."

Green Lake isn't the only local body of water plagued by algae issues. The Washington State Toxic Algae website listed these lakes as having values above guidelines:

Anderson Lake (last sample date was July 24)

Green Lake's Duck Island Launch (August 7)

Lacamas Lake (August 7)

Lone Lake (July 25)

McNary Slough (July 31)

Pass Lake (August 7)

Pattison Lake (August 7)

Rufus Woods Lake (July 19)

Sagemoor Pond (August 3)

Wiser Lake (August 8)

The Northwest Washington region, including the Seattle area, has been under an Excessive Heat Warning since Monday (August 14), according to the National Weather Service in Seattle. Some cities and places are approaching triple-digit temperatures, while others hover in the mid to high-80s range.