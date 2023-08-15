Victoria Monet Serves Up 2000s Nostalgia In Her 'On My Mama' Video

“‘On My Mama' is the soundtrack to positive affirmations," Monét said about the record. "I wrote it postpartum when I wasn’t feeling my best, but spoke to how I wanted to feel. Singing the lyrics about yourself will change your frequency, and elevate a positive mental state. The words speak not only to physical features, but to a feeling too because I believe when you feel good you look even better! Give yourself the words you need to hear because it’s true, you look good! There’s no one like you and that’s on ya mama. Enjoy being yourself witcha fine ass!"



Later on, we can see Monét and her crew hitting complex moves inspired by the snap movement while decked out in tall white tees like Dem Franchize Boyz and D4L. Her mother Momma Monét and her two-year-old daughter Hazel also make cameos in the video. The singer-songwriter shined the spotlight on her mother, who busted out her own moves in a white tee alongside with the dancers.



In the video, you can see Monét and her girls recreate a classic meme while wearing the release date of her debut album Jaguar II on their jerseys. The song comes after Monet released her previous singles “Party Girls” featuring Buju Banton and “Smoke” with Lucky Daye. which will appear on her solo album. Look out for the LP on August 25 as well as her headlining "Jaguar Tour," which begins in September.



Watch "On My Mama" below.