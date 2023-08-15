WATCH: California Woman Struck By Garbage Truck Spike In Horrifying Video
By Logan DeLoye
August 15, 2023
A San Diego native is suing a national waste management company after being violently struck by a company truck in the parking garage of an apartment complex. According to KTLA, Deanna Beck was walking past the truck when all of a sudden, it backed into her body very rapidly, knocking her to the ground. Surveillance footage captured the entire incident on video. Viewers can see Beck getting struck by the spike used to pick up the dumpsters, and falling to the side.
She was rushed to a local hospital and treated for "major neck injuries and trauma to the brain." KTLA mentioned that Beck was diagnosed with "dysautonomia" defined by the Cleveland Clinic as: "a group of medical conditions caused by problems with the autonomic nervous system (ANS). This part of your nervous system controls involuntary body functions like your heartbeat, breathing and digestion."
Her attorney, Corey Garrard, mentioned that the driver of the waste management truck was on his phone when he struck Beck.
“The defendant of the waste management vehicle being driven in this case was on his phone at the time he impaled Deanna Beck. That driver had been written up multiple times in the past for operating waste management vehicles while on his phone which is in direct contravention to the rules of that company.”
KTLA noted that Beck continues to struggle with memory loss and had to endure major neck surgery as a result of the horrific incident. She has been burdened with medical expenses, wage loss, and more.
The trial is set to take place in October.