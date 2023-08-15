White House Begins Canceling Student Loan Debt For 804,000 Borrowers

The Biden Administration is moving forward with a plan to forgive $39 billion in student loan debt from around 804,000 borrowers. The program was allowed to go into effect after U.S. District Judge Thomas L. Ludington dismissed a lawsuit filed by the New Civil Liberties Alliance (NCLA) on behalf of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy and the Cato Institute that aimed to block the plan.

The debt relief program seeks to cancel some or all of the debt for borrowers in income-driven repayment plans. While those plans allowed student loan debts to be forgiven if borrowers made payments for 20 or 25 years, many were not properly credited for their payments. The new debt relief plan seeks to fix that error.

According to a statement from the White House, over 614,000 borrowers who have been in repayment for at least 20 years will have their entire student loan balance forgiven.

President Joe Biden said that his administration will continue working to provide debt relief to borrowers with outstanding student loans.

"As I announced earlier this summer in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision on our student debt relief plan, we will continue to pursue an alternative path to deliver student debt relief to as many borrowers as possible as quickly as possible. We will use every tool at our disposal to get student loan borrowers the relief they need to reach their dreams," Biden said in a statement.