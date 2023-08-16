Alec Baldwin Could Be Charged Again In 'Rust' Shooting Amid New Analysis

Actor Alec Baldwin could be charged again in relation to the October 2021 fatal shooting of director Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust amid new analysis, the New York Times reports.

Experts in ballistics and forensic testing released a new report on the Colt .45 revolver used on the movie set and markings left on a spent cartridge, which found the trigger must've been either pulled or depressed during the shooting.

“Although Alec Baldwin repeatedly denies pulling the trigger, given the tests, findings and observations reported here, the trigger had to be pulled or depressed sufficiently to release the fully cocked or retracted hammer of the evidence revolver,” the report led by Lucien Haag of Forensic Science Services in Arizona states.

“This fatal incident was the consequence of the hammer being manually retracted to its fully rearward and cocked position followed, at some point, by the pull or rearward depression of the trigger,” the experts added.

Baldwin, 65, was previously charged with involuntary manslaughter, which was later dropped by special prosecutors who cited information that the firearm might have been modified prior to the shooting and malfunctioned. The actor was also among several people sued by Hutchins' family in relation to her death.

Hutchins, 42, was struck by a bullet from a .45 Colt revolver being held by Baldwin, who has stated that the firearm unexpectedly discharged a live bullet when he released the hammer during filming.

In January 2022, Baldwin turned his phone over to police in connection to an ongoing investigation into the accidental shooting. A spokesperson for the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office confirmed to CNN that Baldwin gave his phone to law enforcement officials in Suffolk County, New York -- where he resides -- who have assisted New Mexico -- where the shooting took place -- in locating the device.

In a post shared on his verified Instagram account on January 9, 2022, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cell phone in relation to the investigation.