Billie Eilish Reveals If She'll Ever Make Music Without Brother FINNEAS
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 16, 2023
Billie Eilish has addressed if she'll ever make music without her brother and collaborator Finneas. In a clip from a recent performance shared by the Twitter account Pop Base, Eilish and Finneas sat next to each other on stage and Eilish seemingly brought up the topic on her own.
"If Finneas ever doesn’t want to make music with me, I just won’t make music anymore," Eilish revealed before letting out a big laugh. She then added, "For real!" As Eilish made the confession, Finneas reached over and put his hand on her shoulder. Fans took to the comments section to react. "... this is actually super cute and they are such an unique and iconic duo."
Billie Eilish on making music with her brother Finneas:— Pop Base (@PopBase) August 16, 2023
“If Finneas ever doesn’t want to make music with me anymore, I just won’t make music anymore” pic.twitter.com/4m2eHoW7HZ
Last month, Finneas rang in his 26th birthday and Eilish took to Instagram to celebrate and send him a heartfelt message. My best friend forever," she wrote. "Will never love anyone as much as I love you @finneas happy birthday you are the best thing I have." Outside of their recent performances, The brother-sister duo were most recently seen attending the LA premiere of Barbie. They also wrote a song for the summer blockbuster called "What Was I Made For?"
The song and music video dropped earlier this month and Eilish took to Instagram to share what the song and video meant to her. “this all seemed to happen in a time when i really needed it. i’m so so thankful for that," she wrote. "This video makes me cryyyyy.. it means so much to me and i hope it will mean just as much to you. don’t have much to say other than that, i think it will speak for itself.” In his own separate post, Finneas added, "Making this song was one of my favorite writing experiences ever. All my love to Greta, Mark and everyone we worked with who brought this to life. I feel so grateful."