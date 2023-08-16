Billie Eilish Reveals If She'll Ever Make Music Without Brother FINNEAS

Billie Eilish has addressed if she'll ever make music without her brother and collaborator Finneas. In a clip from a recent performance shared by the Twitter account Pop Base, Eilish and Finneas sat next to each other on stage and Eilish seemingly brought up the topic on her own.

"If Finneas ever doesn’t want to make music with me, I just won’t make music anymore," Eilish revealed before letting out a big laugh. She then added, "For real!" As Eilish made the confession, Finneas reached over and put his hand on her shoulder. Fans took to the comments section to react. "... this is actually super cute and they are such an unique and iconic duo."