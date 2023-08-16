Chick-Fil-A Adds New Chicken Sandwich To Menu For First Time In Decade

By Logan DeLoye

August 16, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Chick-Fil-A sandwich lovers unite!

According to MLive, the popular restaurant chain recently announced the addition of a brand new sandwich to its already impressive menu of iconic chicken sandwiches, and you're not going to want to miss this! Existing as a welcomed sweet and spicy addition to an ever-evolving menu, the new Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich will officially be available to order starting on August 28th at participating locations (in every state except Hawaii). Chick-Fil-A described the highly-anticipated menu item best in a recent press release:

"The Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich combines classic Chick-fil-A flavors with a sweet and subtly spicy kick. Featuring an original Chick-fil-A filet, topped with custom-made creamy pimento cheese, mild pickled jalapeños and served on a warm, toasted bun drizzled with sweet honey. When considering the perfect accompaniments to the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, Chick-fil-A Chef Stuart Tracy considered some of the popular components of a standout sandwich: savory, melty with just the right amount of salt and sweet to balance."

Chick-fil-A Chef Stuart Tracy detailed the inspiration behind the creation of the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich, first tested in North and South Carolina in 2020.

"We wanted to create a standout sandwich that would deliver a unique spin for our guests, without losing the classic taste of the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich. The Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich uses ingredients and flavors our guests have never experienced at Chick-fil-A before, balancing savory, sweet and spicy elements using the highest quality ingredients. With our custom-made pimento cheese and specially sourced jalapeños, we hope to deliver a new and exciting sandwich our guests will love.”

The new sandwich along with a Caramel Crumble Milkshake will be available seasonally "while supplies last."

