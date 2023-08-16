Cold War Kids Bring The Funk With 'Run Away With Me'

Cold War Kids are bringing the funk with their latest single, "Run Away With Me," while still staying true to their naturally soulful sound.

“We started 'Run Away With Me' with Carlos de la Garza (Paramore, Linda Lindas ) as this Sly Stone type of funky soul song that evolved into a more soulful pop tune about two desperate, down-and-out lovers,” singer Nathan Willet said of the song.

The track will be featured on CWK's self-titled 10th album, which is set to drop November 3 on AWAL and was inspired by everything from Sly and the Family Stone and Curtis Mayfield to the Pretenders and Elton John to Happy Mondays and Gang Of Four.

“The band started out with four guys who have very specific tastes and styles, and now it’s mostly me making the records in a way I love and have always envisioned,” Willett explained. “The sound of Cold War Kids has always been there, and I wanted this record to be the ideal, best version of all those things we’ve always been.”

"Run Away With Me" follows the album's lead single and opening track, "Double Life," which was released in June. Watch the lyric video for "Run Away With Me" below and pre-order Cold War Kids on the band's official website.