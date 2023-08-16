EST Gee Explains Why He Abruptly Walked Out Of An Interview
By Tony M. Centeno
August 16, 2023
EST Gee is speaking out after a video of him leaving an interview has gone viral.
On Tuesday, August 15, Bootleg Kev of Real 92.3 uploaded his interview with the Young Shiner. The interview went down without issue for about 20 minutes before the conversation turned left. Kev mentioned that he saw a photo of Gee at the NFL Combine, which apparently didn't sit well with him. After speaking about his football career, the CMG artist confronted Kev about his questions before he ultimately got up and walked off the set. Kev said it was the first time in his show's history that an artist walked out in the middle of the interview.
"@boolegkev You tryna play it like I walked out cause of football like [I] aint did plenty of interview talking about playing and talk about it in my music," EST Gee wrote on his Instagram Story. "You asking me if I remembered a old man pornstar. If I believe in aliens and the NFL combine???? WTF do that got to do with my album dropping Friday. And I literally just walked out that interview two hours ago you already got a clip up??? You tryna go viral lol 100. I got real life s**t going. Ask around. Ion feel like playing so please don't play wit me cause I play crazy."
In response, Kev explained his side of the story. He said that he went into the interview as a fan who was excited to speak with him. The podcast host was apparently told by Gee's team that the rapper wanted to do an interview that was "NOT filled with typical stuff where we talk about music this music that etc." So that's what Kev did.
"Apparently he has a wide-range of interests that include the “Universe” & Quantum Physics etc (what I was told)…so I approached our interview as I do every single one- let’s have fun, shoot the s**t and get to know who you are outside of the music + persona," Kev said. "He came 90 minutes late (which isn’t unique with some artists) and didn’t ever really seem to want to talk or be interviewed. I don’t care, I’m still a fan of his music and we got a moment out of it for the Internet. No hard feelings."
See Bootleg Kev's explanation and catch the interview below.
About the @ESTGEE thing- I’m a fan of his music & was genuinely excited to talk to him. I was told by his team that he wanted to not have an interview NOT filled with typical stuff where we talk about music this music that etc.— Bootleg Kev (@BootlegKev) August 16, 2023