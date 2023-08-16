EST Gee Explains Why He Abruptly Walked Out Of An Interview

"@boolegkev You tryna play it like I walked out cause of football like [I] aint did plenty of interview talking about playing and talk about it in my music," EST Gee wrote on his Instagram Story. "You asking me if I remembered a old man pornstar. If I believe in aliens and the NFL combine???? WTF do that got to do with my album dropping Friday. And I literally just walked out that interview two hours ago you already got a clip up??? You tryna go viral lol 100. I got real life s**t going. Ask around. Ion feel like playing so please don't play wit me cause I play crazy."



In response, Kev explained his side of the story. He said that he went into the interview as a fan who was excited to speak with him. The podcast host was apparently told by Gee's team that the rapper wanted to do an interview that was "NOT filled with typical stuff where we talk about music this music that etc." So that's what Kev did.



"Apparently he has a wide-range of interests that include the “Universe” & Quantum Physics etc (what I was told)…so I approached our interview as I do every single one- let’s have fun, shoot the s**t and get to know who you are outside of the music + persona," Kev said. "He came 90 minutes late (which isn’t unique with some artists) and didn’t ever really seem to want to talk or be interviewed. I don’t care, I’m still a fan of his music and we got a moment out of it for the Internet. No hard feelings."



See Bootleg Kev's explanation and catch the interview below.