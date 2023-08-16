Florida Man Scores $1 Million From $5 Lottery Ticket

By Zuri Anderson

August 16, 2023

Lucky Winner
Photo: jhorrocks / E+ / Getty Images

A lucky South Florida man turned $5 into $1 million after he won a prize from a lottery game. According to Florida Lottery, 69-year-old Thomas Hoshko, of Fort Lauderdale, claimed his huge prize from the $5 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER Scratch-Off game on Monday (August 14).

The winner chose to receive his prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $685,000, lottery officials said. Hoshko purchased his winning scratcher from a Publix located at 4703 North Ocean Drive in Lauderdale-by-the Sea. The store will also get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.

"The $5 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER Scratch-Off game features more than $188 million in cash prizes, including 28 top prizes of $1 million," the Florida Lottery stated. "The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.98."

He's not the only Florida walking home richer than before. A record-breaking Mega Millions ticket was sold in the Sunshine State last week. The winner scored $1.08 billion jackpot, the largest prize in the game's history and the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

According to Forbes, the Mega Millions ticket holder could receive annual payouts of a lump-sum payment of $783.3 million before taxes. After federal tax withholding, that leaves the winner with $595.3 million.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.