Georgia Shop Named The Best Candy Store In The State

Everyone needs a little treat every now and then. Whether you are looking for a unique gift for a friend with a sweet tooth or are just craving something sugary for yourself, a candy shop could be your best best for some delicious goodies. After all, "like a kid in a candy store" is a saying for a reason!

Taste of Home searched across the country for the best sweets shops around, compiling a list of the top candy store in each state, "from chocolate shops to old-fashioned soda parlors." According to the site, the shops on the list have high ratings on TripAdvisor and stellar reviews in local publications.

So what Georgia shop was named the best candy store in the state?

Hansel & Gretel Candy Kitchen

Located in northern Georgia, this shop fits right in with the storybook setting in the Bavarian styling of Helen. According to TripAdvisor, Hansel & Gretel Candy Kitchen has been around since the '70s, serving up tasty gourmet treats like chocolates, candies, brittle and more. Hansel & Gretel Candy Kitchen is located at 8651 N. Main Street in Helen.

Here's what the site had to say about Georgia's best candy store: "Melt-in-your-mouth fudge? Check. Massive caramel apples? Check. Truffles for days? Check and check."

Check out the full report at Taste of Home to read up on more of the top candy stores around the country.