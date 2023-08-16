Here's The Best Thai Restaurant In Colorado

When it comes to Asian cuisine, Japanese and Chinese food aren't the only ones on the market. More and more people are getting invested in Thai cuisine, which is full of amazing dishes like pad thai, satay, tom yum soups, curries, and much more. Patrons can also look forward to lesser-known cultural recipes, as well as noodle and rice dishes.

If you consider yourself an enjoyer of Thai food, LoveFood compiled a list of every state's top Thai restaurant. According to the website, Colorado's best Thai joint is Aloy Modern Thai! Here's why it was chosen:

"Though Denver's Aloy Modern Thai is relatively new (it opened in 2016), it was decades in the making. It's the vision of sisters Bo Bean and Arisa Chanchokpong, who grew up on the outskirts of Bangkok, and who moved to the US in 2006. The menu was also dreamt up in collaboration with some top Bangkok chefs and the result is a roster of artfully plated, contemporary Thai dishes. Diners consistently rate the spice-packed curries, especially when they're made with Kobe beef."