Here's The Best Thai Restaurant In Washington

When it comes to Asian cuisine, Japanese and Chinese food aren't the only ones on the market. More and more people are getting invested in Thai cuisine, which is full of amazing dishes like pad thai, satay, tom yum soups, curries, and much more. Patrons can also look forward to lesser-known cultural recipes, as well as noodle and rice dishes.

If you consider yourself an enjoyer of Thai food, LoveFood compiled a list of every state's top Thai restaurant. According to the website, Washington's best Thai joint is May Kitchen + Bar! Here's why it was chosen:

"The brains behind Vashon's May Kitchen + Bar make a special promise: you'll find the Thai spirit here, without the airfare. You'll dine in wood-clad, art-filled surrounds, and discover a menu that updates the Thai standards. Diners can't get enough of the classic offerings, but leave space for dishes such as yellow curry with kabocha squash."