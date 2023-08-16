Here's The Most Expensive Suburb In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson

August 16, 2023

Centennial, Colorado - Denver Metro Area Residential Panorama
Photo: Faina Gurevich / iStock / Getty Images

America is full of lavish suburbs and communities. These places come will all kinds of perks, amenities, and benefits, but those pluses come often come with a hefty price tag. If you're curious about these places, GOBankingRates released a list of the most expensive suburbs in each state. Researchers broke down how they determined their picks:

"To find the best suburbs in every state, GOBankingRates conducted a comprehensive study analyzing the cost of living in suburban areas surrounding the biggest cities across the country. Factors in this study included: Median home list price and median monthly rent, sourced from Zillow’s January 2023 index; Annual cost of living expenses, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey and Sperling’s Best Places."

According to the website, Evergreen and Greenwood Village were both named Colorado's most expensive suburbs! Analysts also offered more stats to back up their place on the list:

Evergreen

  • Metro area: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood
  • Median home list price: $889,966
  • Monthly median rent: $3,083
  • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,178.93

Greenwood Village

  • Metro area: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood
  • Median home list price: $1,478,883
  • Monthly median rent: $2,147
  • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,424.04

Check out the full report on gobankingrates.com.

