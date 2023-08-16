Influencer Maria Fernanda Robles, Daughter Of Mexican Singer, Dead At 21

Social media influencer María Fernanda Robles, the stepdaughter of popular Mexican singer Luis Ángel 'El Flaco,' has died at the age of 21. Robles was reported to have drowned hours after a beach party at a popular Mexican resort.

“Dear friends, family and colleagues from the press, with deep sadness I have to announce the departure of my daughter María Fernanda,” Angel wrote in a translated statement shared by local media. “It is the greatest pain one can feel. I appreciate all the messages of support and love I have received.”

“I beg for your understanding of the deep pain I’m feeling at this moment and I appreciate your empathy for respecting my privacy," he added.

Robles is reported to have drowned at a beach resort in Sinaloa state at 4:40 a.m. on Monday (August 14). At least two other friends were with the 21-year-old at the time of her drowning.

An investigation into Robles' death is ongoing, however, reports indicate that the influencer was suspected to be intoxicated at the time of her drowning. Robles' friends were reported to have seen her body washing up on the beach and called emergency services.

Another friend was reported to have experienced issues in the surf, but successfully dragged to safety. Robles, who was studying cosmetology, is the daughter of Mari Cruz Robles, who had given birth to her prior to marrying Angel. Angel raised the 21-year-old and remained a father figure to her even after his divorce from her mother.

Angel was a vocalist for the band Banda Los Recoditos, a traditional Mexican music band formed in 1989.