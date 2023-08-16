Italian Restaurant Named Florida's 'Most Charming' Restaurant

By Zuri Anderson

August 17, 2023

Seafood Spaghetti
Photo: BURCU ATALAY TANKUT / Moment / Getty Images

It's hard to explain what "charm" is. Some restaurants just have that unique vibe that no other locations can replicate. Whether it's decor, service, location, or the actual menu offerings, these elements and more are guaranteed to keep people coming back for more.

If you're looking for a restaurant that stands out from the crowd, LoveFood found the "most charming" restaurant in every state, "from historic buildings turned into boutique restaurants to romantic date venues with breathtaking views." Writers determined their picks based on reviews, accolades, first-hand experiences, and more.

Casa Tua was named Florida's most charming restaurant! Here's why writers picked this establishment:

"A beautiful restaurant set in a Mediterranean-style villa hiding away in the heart of South Beach, Casa Tua is entered through wrought-iron gates leading to an enchanting garden. Tables are set among the pretty plants and flowers, while twinkling Moroccan lamps hang from the trees. Inside, you'll find a stylish restaurant with draped windows overlooking the patio and gardens. If the Italian fine dining menu leaves you too full to move very far, the property also houses a boutique hotel."

Casa Tua has two locations in South Florida: Miami and Miami Beach. They're available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

If you want to add more lovely eateries to your bucket list, visit lovefood.com for the full list of every state's most charming restaurant.

