Navigating the full-time journey of parenthood is a monumental task. It's a responsibility that demands constant careful consideration and creating a nurturing environment to the best of one's ability.

Between the numerous back and forth of challenges and joys, the place in which a baby is raised plays a pivotal role in shaping their early developmental experiences and future prospects.

While many locations offer idyllic settings for the healthy growth of a child, there are, unfortunately, less fortunate instances where the environment itself runs into hurdles that are far from conducive to a successfully harmonious upbringing.

WalletHub delved into a slightly uncomfortable topic that is still of paramount importance – the best and worst places to raise a baby in 2023. Beyond picturesque landscapes and cozy neighborhoods, there exist places marred by various factors, from school system rankings to financial challenges, preventing the ideal scenarios for families.

The site determined Nevada to be one of the least favorable places to start a family. In fact, Nevada was ranked at number 40 with an overall score of 41.41 out of 50. It received fifth place when it comes to family fun, 42nd for health and safety, 49th for education and childcare, 49th for affordability and 48th for socioeconomics.