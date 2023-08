Navigating the full-time journey of parenthood is a monumental task. It's a responsibility that demands constant careful consideration and creating a nurturing environment to the best of one's ability.

Between the numerous back and forth of challenges and joys, the place in which a baby is raised plays a pivotal role in shaping their early developmental experiences and future prospects.

While many locations offer idyllic settings for the healthy growth of a child, there are, unfortunately, less fortunate instances where the environment itself runs into hurdles that are far from conducive to a successfully harmonious upbringing.

WalletHub delved into a slightly uncomfortable topic that is still of paramount importance – the best and worst places to raise a baby in 2023. Beyond picturesque landscapes and cozy neighborhoods, there exist places marred by various factors, from school system rankings to financial challenges, preventing the ideal scenarios for families.

The site determined New Mexico to be one of the least favorable places to start a family.

In fact, New Mexico was ranked at number 49 with an overall score of 30.78 out of 50. It received 35th place when it comes to family fun, 43rd for health and safety, 50th for education and childcare, 47th for affordability and 47th for socioeconomics.