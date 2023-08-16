Ohio Shop Named The Best Candy Store In The State

Everyone needs a little treat every now and then. Whether you are looking for a unique gift for a friend with a sweet tooth or are just craving something sugary for yourself, a candy shop could be your best best for some delicious goodies. After all, "like a kid in a candy store" is a saying for a reason!

Taste of Home searched across the country for the best sweets shops around, compiling a list of the top candy store in each state, "from chocolate shops to old-fashioned soda parlors." According to the site, the shops on the list have high ratings on TripAdvisor and stellar reviews in local publications.

So what Ohio shop was named the best candy store in the state?

b.a. Sweetie Candy Compnay

Located in Cleveland, this shop has been serving up tasty treats for over 72 years and is even billed as the largest candy store in the country, according to its website. b.a. Sweetie Candy Company is located at 6770 Brookpart Road.

Here's what the site had to say about Ohio's best candy store:

"There are regular candy stores, and then there's b.a. Sweetie Candy Company. It takes 'variety' to a whole new level with over 4,500 different types and 500,000+ pounds of sweet treats lining the shelves."

Check out the full report at Taste of Home to read up on more of the top candy stores around the country.