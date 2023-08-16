Fast casual restaurant chain Noodles & Co. has been serving fresh, delicious and international-inspired noodle-based dishes since 1995 — opening more than 450 locations in the process. Now, 20 new Texas eateries will be arriving soon as part of the company's latest expansion efforts.

Noodles & Co. joined forces with successful restaurateur Syed Ahmad as franchise partners to finalize the multi-unit deal, which will result in dining spaces opening primarily across the Dallas market, entering the Collin, Denton and Rockwell areas.

The upcoming outlets were announced amidst initiatives to increase the restaurant business's presence in the South and Southeast regions of the country, as plans to grow in areas such as Alabama, Florida and Georgia have been expressed.

At the same time the Texas restaurants were announced, it was also revealed that another franchisee team will be debuting the brand in Arkansas. There will be four units in the state starting out.

Noodles & Co. is known for serving meals made with fresh ingredients. An emphasis on healthy recipes and providing a nutritional calculator contributes to its popularity.

A few of its high-rated menu items include the "world famous" Wisconsin Mac & Cheese, Japanese Pan Noodles and Zucchini Roasted Garlic Cream.