Quavo Previews His Upcoming 'Rocket Power' Album During Atlanta Braves Game

"Who Wit Me" follows several other songs Quavo dropped throughout the year including "Turn Yo Clic Up" featuring Future, "Honey Bun" and "Greatness." His recent hits are set to appear on Rocket Power, which will drop on August 18. During a recent interview he posted on his YouTube channel, the Migos rapper said the album "means everything" to him and even revealed his favorite song from the project.



"It's the day we had the going away and it's very dear to me," Quavo recalled. "As a matter of fact, when I did the song it was 11:11 when I completely recorded it and we started pressing play and playing it. I just felt like it was a sign from him."



Quavo hyped up for the crowd for the Braves game not long after he held an exclusive pop-up in preparation for his new album. The event allowed fans to get some freebies while they got to see his exclusive Rocket Power Air Jordan 1's x 94 Jerseys. Check out scenes from the pop-up and the performance below.