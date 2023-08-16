Quavo Previews His Upcoming 'Rocket Power' Album During Atlanta Braves Game
By Tony M. Centeno
August 16, 2023
Quavo gave fans a fresh preview of his upcoming single off his next album that honors TakeOff.
On Tuesday night, August 15, the Georgia native attended the Atlanta Braves game against the New York Yankees at Truist Park. While he was there, the Braves made room for Quavo Huncho as he performed his new song "Who With Me" while rocking a black No. 94 jersey with the album's title Rocket Power across his back.
“My nephew just told me he with it, Even my sister just tole me they with it," Quavo raps. "I’m sayin’, I’m sayin’ who with me, Even my fans told me they wit me."
"Who Wit Me" follows several other songs Quavo dropped throughout the year including "Turn Yo Clic Up" featuring Future, "Honey Bun" and "Greatness." His recent hits are set to appear on Rocket Power, which will drop on August 18. During a recent interview he posted on his YouTube channel, the Migos rapper said the album "means everything" to him and even revealed his favorite song from the project.
"It's the day we had the going away and it's very dear to me," Quavo recalled. "As a matter of fact, when I did the song it was 11:11 when I completely recorded it and we started pressing play and playing it. I just felt like it was a sign from him."
Quavo hyped up for the crowd for the Braves game not long after he held an exclusive pop-up in preparation for his new album. The event allowed fans to get some freebies while they got to see his exclusive Rocket Power Air Jordan 1's x 94 Jerseys. Check out scenes from the pop-up and the performance below.
Quavo performing at the Atlanta Braves baseball game ⚾️‼️ pic.twitter.com/wWbUvhyFVU— WhatsOnRap (@whatsonrap) August 16, 2023