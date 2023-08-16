SCY Jimm Reflects On His Life & Career For His New Song 'Members In'
By Tony M. Centeno
August 16, 2023
SCY Jimm continues his dropping spree with his new banger.
On Friday, August 11, the Quality Control signee delivered a fresh single "Members In" along with its accompanying music video. In the video, we can see Jimm hit up the ice cream truck on his block and then ride in the passenger side of a black Dodge Challenger as it does donuts in the streets. The Florida native raps about how far he's come in his life and career while he shoots some pool posts up with plenty of models. "Members In" is the sixth single he's dropped following the release of his album Trench Baby.
Prior to this joint, SCY Jimm released tracks like "Check," "Selling Slabs" and "In Too Deep / Wrecked The Cat." The latter singles allow Jimm to reflect on life after he was injured in a targeted shooting that happened back in June. The 22-year-old artist was at an apartment complex in Daytona Beach when he was shot in the upper arm. Jimm, and another man who was sitting next to him, managed to survive after the trove of 15 - 20 bullets that hit his vehicle.
He documented the aftermath of the shooting in the official music video "In Too Deep / Wrecked The Cat." The visuals begin with a news report about the incident followed by scenes of his recovery in the hospital. A month after the shooting, Jimm was back in action. He performed some of his new songs during his set at Rolling Loud Miami 2023.
Watch the full video for "Members In" below.