South Florida Has One Of The South's 'Most Under-The-Radar' Beaches

There are plenty of reasons to like the beach, whether you love the feel of sand between your toes, taking a swim, or the many opportunities to get some exercise. Even if you're not directly on the beach, it makes for a serene and calming backdrop of an event, restaurant, and other leisurely environments.

With that said, it's a pretty popular destination that can invite a lot of crowds. If you're thinking about visiting a beach off the beaten path, Southern Living unveiled its list of the "most under-the-radar" beaches in the South.

A popular South Florida destination was featured: Big Pine Key! Here's why the secluded beach was chosen:

"You'll be surrounded by the blues of the sea and the sky on a visit to Big Pine Key. As you make your way along Florida's A1A, stop here to see the sands of Calusa Beach and Bahia Honda State Park, a sanctuary for swimming and wildlife watching. You can also take a guided snorkeling tour at a nearby marine sanctuary."