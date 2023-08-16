South Florida Has One Of The South's 'Most Under-The-Radar' Beaches

By Zuri Anderson

August 17, 2023

Man Relaxing in Bahia Honda State Park
Photo: Dave G. Houser / The Image Bank Unreleased / Getty Images

There are plenty of reasons to like the beach, whether you love the feel of sand between your toes, taking a swim, or the many opportunities to get some exercise. Even if you're not directly on the beach, it makes for a serene and calming backdrop of an event, restaurant, and other leisurely environments.

With that said, it's a pretty popular destination that can invite a lot of crowds. If you're thinking about visiting a beach off the beaten path, Southern Living unveiled its list of the "most under-the-radar" beaches in the South.

A popular South Florida destination was featured: Big Pine Key! Here's why the secluded beach was chosen:

"You'll be surrounded by the blues of the sea and the sky on a visit to Big Pine Key. As you make your way along Florida's A1A, stop here to see the sands of Calusa Beach and Bahia Honda State Park, a sanctuary for swimming and wildlife watching. You can also take a guided snorkeling tour at a nearby marine sanctuary."

It wasn't the only Florida beach to get the spotlight. To see which ones also appeared on the list, and why they're worth the visit, check out the full report on southernliving.com.

